Upping the steaks

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
On Sept 8, meat fans will want to head over to the idyllic Seletar enclave for some serious BBQ.
The Summerhouse will be hosting a six-hands barbecue cookout using Tajima wagyu from Australia.
Singapore-based chefs Christopher Millar and Florian Ridder, together with Peruvian chef
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal