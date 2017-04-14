You are here

Pop Aye, which Singapore-born Kirsten Tan directed from her original screenplay, is a buddy road caper pairing a disenchanted middle-aged architect (played wonderfully by veteran actor-musician Thaneth Warakulnukroh) and a magnificent Asian elephant.

A gentle, ambling charmer of a fable with a big heart

The lauded Pop Aye, although somewhat slight, also offers up witty unsentimental social observations.
Apr 14, 2017 5:50 AM
by

POP Aye by Kirsten Tan isn't only the first-ever Singapore movie selected to compete in the Sundance Film Festival at Utah, in what is arguably the world's largest, pre-eminent independent film showcase. It was the prestigious Opening Film for the festival's 2017 World Cinema Dramatic

