You are here
A gentle, ambling charmer of a fable with a big heart
The lauded Pop Aye, although somewhat slight, also offers up witty unsentimental social observations.
POP Aye by Kirsten Tan isn't only the first-ever Singapore movie selected to compete in the Sundance Film Festival at Utah, in what is arguably the world's largest, pre-eminent independent film showcase. It was the prestigious Opening Film for the festival's 2017 World Cinema Dramatic
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg