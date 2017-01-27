You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

BT_20170127_GELIVE2730GT_2710856.jpg
Above: With an impressive directorial record at stake, it's possible Ben Affleck bit off more than he could chew for his fourth feature.

BT_20170127_GELIVE2730GT_2710856.jpg
Above: Saldana and Affleck in a scene from the crime drama.

BT_20170127_GELIVE2730GT_2710856.jpg
Miller arriving at the European premiere of Live by Night at the British Film Institute in London on Jan 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS

A soulless flick that sputters when it should soar

Ben Affleck's Prohibition-era gangster movie Live By Night has plenty of window-dressing but no real pay-off.
Jan 27, 2017 5:50 AM
by

LIVE by Night, a Prohibition-era gangster movie, is populated by well-dressed criminals, assorted lowlifes, corrupt cops and a conflicted anti-hero who's both a murderer and nice guy. For long periods the narrative moves along briskly, as might be expected of a film filled with tough talk,

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening