Middle eastern delights

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
The Israel Film Festival celebrates its silver jubilee this year in Singapore with 16 features that include new releases, documentaries and classics, as well as a Ronit Elkabetz retrospective.
The latter is an actress and filmmaker who passed away last year. She is known for her works in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal