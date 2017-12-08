You are here

Rossy de Palma (at left here) and Toni Collette in a scene from Madame. When characters are thinly sketched and the narrative sputters, as is the case here, even the scenery tends to look dull.

Painfully unconvincing on almost every level

Madame, a variation on the ever-popular upstairs-downstairs theme, barely registers as an attempt at social commentary.
Dec 8, 2017 5:50 AM
THERE are worse places than Paris as the setting for a movie but Madame, a modern-day fairy tale about a clash of class and culture, doesn't do the City of Light (or itself, for that matter) any favours. When characters are thinly sketched and the narrative sputters, even the scenery tends to

