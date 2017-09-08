You are here

The showcase will feature the young talents and their mentors performing the reworked Singapore classics.
Singapore's greatest hits reimagined

Sep 8, 2017 5:50 AM
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

THE votes have been counted, the songs have been re-recorded, it's now time to listen to the top ten classic Singapore songs that have been reimagined by the current crop of up-and-coming homegrown musicians "live" on stage.

Pop-Up Noise: The Great Singapore Replay (TGSR) final showcase

