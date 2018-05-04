You are here

HARMAN KARDON OMNI+.

HARMAN KARDON OMNI+.

Wireless Wonders

Electronic gadget brands embrace Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to deliver cutting-edge technology in their latest products
May 4, 2018 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

HARMAN KARDON OMNI+

Wireless speakers are a dime a dozen now but few are built like Harmon Kardon's Omni+ range.

Priced competitively but yet capable of offering true lossless high-definition audio (24-bit/192KHz), they are a wire-hating audiophile's dream

