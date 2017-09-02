Empress-ive

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
The oldest performing arts venue in Singapore, Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall at Empress Place, was gazetted as a national monument in February 1992. Used for functions ranging from public events to musical performances, the now iconic building had to undergo a series of renovation works over
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal