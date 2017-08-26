Indulge in Geylang

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
This year's durian season is coming to an end, but don't let that stop you from heading to Geylang for its famous dining 'lorongs' that alternate with the area's more infamous nightlife. The stretch of Geylang Road that runs between Joo Chiat and Kallang is especially thick with eateries that
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal