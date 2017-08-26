You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

BT_20170826_NOSTALGIA26-P_3052686.jpg
(1) The Mini Countryman outside a shophouse in Geylang.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20170826_NOSTALGIA26-P_3052686.jpg
(2) Sean Kee braised duck rice.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20170826_NOSTALGIA26-P_3052686.jpg
(3) Geylang Claypot Rice.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20170826_NOSTALGIA26-P_3052686.jpg
(4) Haig Road Market & Food Centre.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20170826_NOSTALGIA26-P_3052686.jpg
(5) Putu piring.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Indulge in Geylang

Exploring food and culture in a colourful district.
Aug 26, 2017 5:50 AM
by
photos Courtesy of Chef Xu Jingye@RachelLoiBT

This year's durian season is coming to an end, but don't let that stop you from heading to Geylang for its famous dining 'lorongs' that alternate with the area's more infamous nightlife. The stretch of Geylang Road that runs between Joo Chiat and Kallang is especially thick with eateries that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening