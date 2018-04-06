You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

BT_20180406_NOSTALGIA6-F_3380467.jpg
ILLUSTRATION: TAY THAIN LIN

Long Live The Library

BT Weekend's monthly colouring series invites local artists to contribute original heritage-themed drawings that you can colour and keep
Apr 6, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Tay Thain Lin is an IT director of a business services firm who enjoys sketching and painting as a hobby. He says art helps take all the stress away from work.

One of his favourite places to sketch is the Queenstown Public Library at Margaret Drive. He has many fond memories of the place

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening