You are here
Long Live The Library
BT Weekend's monthly colouring series invites local artists to contribute original heritage-themed drawings that you can colour and keep
Tay Thain Lin is an IT director of a business services firm who enjoys sketching and painting as a hobby. He says art helps take all the stress away from work.
One of his favourite places to sketch is the Queenstown Public Library at Margaret Drive. He has many fond memories of the place
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg