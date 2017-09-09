You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

BT_20170909_NOSTALGIA9-P_3073751.jpg
(1) The Grandstand.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170909_NOSTALGIA9-P_3073751.jpg
(2) Beauty World Centre.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170909_NOSTALGIA9-P_3073751.jpg
(3) MINI Countryman in front of a row of antique shops.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170909_NOSTALGIA9-P_3073751.jpg
(4) Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170909_NOSTALGIA9-P_3073751.jpg
(5) Former Ford Factory.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
MEMORIES - A MINI LOOK AT SINGAPORE’S HERITAGE

Many Sides of Bukit Timah

Nature, history, nostalgia - this district has it all.
Sep 9, 2017 5:50 AM
by
rachloi@sph.com.sg@RachelLoiBT

Bukit Timah has had its name from as far back as 1828. Literally translated as "tin hill" in Malay, it has nothing to do with the industry. Instead, "timah" came from the name of the pokok temak trees that grew on the slopes of the hill, garbled by foreign tongues.

It's well known for

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening