You are here
A Crystal Clear Lucky Strike
LUC Full Strike is a minute repeater watch with such a crystal clear sound, it won the watch industry's equivalent of the Oscar this year
JUDGES AT THE Grand Prix d' Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) literally could not believe their ears when they listened to Chopard's chiming timepiece, the LUC Full Strike. The sweet, crystal clear sound of the minute repeater so enthralled them that they awarded it with the watch industry's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg