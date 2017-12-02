You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20171202_WATCH02-H_3200182.jpg

BT_20171202_WATCH02-H_3200182.jpg
Karl-Friedrich Scheufele

A Crystal Clear Lucky Strike

LUC Full Strike is a minute repeater watch with such a crystal clear sound, it won the watch industry's equivalent of the Oscar this year
Dec 2, 2017 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

JUDGES AT THE Grand Prix d' Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) literally could not believe their ears when they listened to Chopard's chiming timepiece, the LUC Full Strike. The sweet, crystal clear sound of the minute repeater so enthralled them that they awarded it with the watch industry's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening