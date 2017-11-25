You are here
Designer Touch
Luxury jewellery and fashion brands bring fun and comfort into the home
ON New York's Park Avenue, people are literally having breakfast at Tiffany's - tapping into their inner Audrey Hepburn as they nibble on croissants at the legendary jeweller's brand new cafe on the fourth floor.
It took Tiffany & Co long enough to realise the appeal of a cafe, and it
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg