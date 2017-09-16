You are here

(2) Card for a Gold Balls bracelet, 1948 from the Van Cleef & Arpels archives.

Everyday beauty

Jewelry doesn't have to be saved for a special occasion. Van Cleef & Arpels's new bracelet and ring from its iconic Perlée collection are easy to wear on a daily basis. By LENA KAMARUDIN
Sep 16, 2017 5:50 AM
by

WEDDINGS AND BLACK TIE EVENTS are the usual occasions for people to break into their fixed deposit boxes or max out the credit cards at a trip to the jeweller's. But these days, those with high disposable incomes don't stop at special occasions. For them, jewellery can be an everyday affair too

