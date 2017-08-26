You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20170826_BUZZ26E-F_3051634.jpg

Foo house

Aug 26, 2017 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Stadium rockers Foo Fighters return to play Singapore for the first time in over two decades. They last played here in 1996 at the now-defunct Harbour Pavilion with indie legends Sonic Youth.

Comprising Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, the rockers

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening