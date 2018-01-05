You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20180105_STYLE5A-L_3248945.jpg
The facade of the duplex is a shimmering 6.5-metre tall digitally enhanced translucent wall.
PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

BT_20180105_STYLE5A-L_3248945.jpg
This multifaceted duplex is a fitting temple of adventure worth spending time in before flying off on a journey of your own.
PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

BT_20180105_STYLE5A-L_3248945.jpg
Store entrance with the model replica of a vintage French plane from the 1930s.
PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

BT_20180105_STYLE5A-L_3248945.jpg
Wardrobe Trunk in Vuittonite Canvas at the exhibition space.
PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

Level Up

Louis Vuitton's first duplex airport boutique lifts the traveller experience at Changi
Jan 5, 2018 5:50 AM
by

FROM THE TIME IT CREATED its first leather trunk, Louis Vuitton has always been associated with the magic of travel. So it's only fitting that for its latest major opening, it created a showstopper of a duplex boutique in Singapore's Changi Airport.

It also marks the second time that the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening