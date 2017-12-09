You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20171209_STYLE9-N_3210797.jpg
PÉGASE NECKLACE

BT_20171209_STYLE9-N_3210797.jpg
SOUS SON AILE CLIP

BT_20171209_STYLE9-N_3210797.jpg
LUNE RING

BT_20171209_STYLE9-N_3210797.jpg
COLOMBE MYSTÉRIEUSE CLIP

BT_20171209_STYLE9-N_3210797.jpg
OISEAU SUR LA BRANCHE LONG NECKLACE

My precious

Van Cleef & Arpels' new high jewellery collection Le Secret follows the revered maison's tradition of creating jewellery and transforming them into personal treasures laced with an element of mystery. Here are five of our favourite "secrets".
Dec 9, 2017 5:50 AM
by

PÉGASE NECKLACE

Sporting a stunning centre 45.10-carat sapphire stone from Sri Lanka, this transformable necklace brings together Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry's most virtuoso savoir-faire. This pièce de résistance took more than 2,200 hours to create at the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening