You are here
My precious
Van Cleef & Arpels' new high jewellery collection Le Secret follows the revered maison's tradition of creating jewellery and transforming them into personal treasures laced with an element of mystery. Here are five of our favourite "secrets".
PÉGASE NECKLACE
Sporting a stunning centre 45.10-carat sapphire stone from Sri Lanka, this transformable necklace brings together Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry's most virtuoso savoir-faire. This pièce de résistance took more than 2,200 hours to create at the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg