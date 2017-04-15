Smart & Sporty

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45

Here's something you don't see on many smart watches: a Swiss Made tag.

But TAG Heuer's Connected Modular 45 comes with one because it's designed, developed and assembled in Switzerland; giving it a luxe touch.

It's the second connected watch developed by the brand as it leads the way in avant-garde luxury watchmaking.

The new model comes with a wide range of interchangeable straps, lugs and buckles for the wearer to customise his or her piece; and high-quality materials and finishes like titanium, ceramic and rose gold to give the piece the premium feel you'd expect from a luxury watch.

Even the connected module is interchangeable with an Haute Horlogerie mechanical module (choose from three hands or Chronograph Tourbillon COSC-certified) should you prefer analogue.

Engineered in collaboration with tech giant Intel, the Connected Modular 45 runs on Google's Android Wear 2.0 and features GPS to track outdoor workouts, plus an NFC sensor to make payments without fishing out your wallet.

The high-definition AMOLED screen is also able to display realistic-looking customisable TAG Heuer dials; while the watch's 50-metre water resistance means you can wear it for both work and play.

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 is on sale at the brand's boutiques (Ion Orchard, Wisma Atria and Marina Square) and selected retailers; or via its online webstore.

Casio Protrek WSD-F20

Some smart watches look good - and some can withstand a beating, too, like the upcoming Casio Protrek WSD-F20 which is designed for rugged, sporty types.

It's the second generation of smart outdoor watches made by the brand which is best known for its tough-as-nails G-Shock range.

The Protrek WSD-F20 is no slouch either, being built to military standards to withstand shocks and vibrations when used in the great outdoors.

Running on Google's Android Wear 2.0, it is also equipped with low-power GPS to last longer so you can go farther; and a new colour map function that can be used offline.

It also works in areas without cellular service, incorporating easy-to-read map data from Mapbox which is used commonly worldwide.

A Location Memory app allows users to customise maps by adding markers with the push of a button or with speech recognition, should they wish to revisit a particular point on a hiking trail or a sweet fishing spot.

The WSD-F20 also comes with an original Tool app that measures and displays essential information

for outdoor activities and sports using a pressure sensor, compass and accelerometer; while the Activity app displays real-time measurement data and has special functions for activities such as hiking, cycling, fishing, and snow and paddle sports.

You can also meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts with the Casio Moment Link location-based communication app, which will show you current locations of other users, and exchange text messages.

The Protrek WSD-F20 will be launched globally on April 21, 2017.