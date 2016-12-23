You are here
2016 - A tumultuous year of revolt against the elites
To bring trust back into the relationship between those in power and masses, governments need to purposively deal with people's resentments, fury and fears
IN the annals of history, 2016 will probably be remembered as the year of the populist revolt against the elites, against the backdrop of bewildering disruptions and an abiding sense of displacement and control accentuated by technological advancements.
Anti-establishment figures and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg