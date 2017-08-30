Ad shock a warning for Google-Facebook juggernaut?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE shock results of global advertising juggernaut WPP could prove to be the canaries in the Google and Facebook gold mines.
WPP's revenue has slipped and concerns about its current outlook have sent its share price sliding in the past few days; its stock is down 25 per cent from its
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal