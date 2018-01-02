Always look back ... the healing power of nostalgia

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
JUST got a posting to Mumbai, London, Dubai? Congratulations and commiserations will start pouring in. The challenges of adjusting to a new country are well documented - the culture shock from the different way of life, the food, and the new rules of interaction. There are no similar concerns
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo