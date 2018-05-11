You are here
COMMENTARY
Amazon's Jeff Bezos can and should do a lot more with his wealth - for the benefit of current and future generations
Chicago
JEFF Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is one of the most successful businessmen of all time. He has amassed an unfathomable fortune, reportedly US$131 billion. This presents a predicament. Mr Bezos commands far more money than any one person could possibly spend, far more than any
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg