Anti-globalisation champion Le Pen threatens eurozone future

France's far-right National Front party's Marine Le Pen, who promises to take France out of Nato, the eurozone and the European Union, may be a harbinger of upheaval in Europe.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170124_AHLEPEN_2705712.jpg
Ms Le Pen is running a Trump-style populist campaign and said last weekend that "2016 was the year the Anglo-Saxon world woke up (with Brexit and Trump's victory) . . . I am sure 2017 will be the year the people of continental Europe wake up".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

FAR-RIGHT leaders across Europe, including French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, held a political summit last weekend following Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.  The meeting in Germany underlines how much right-wing populism seems on the march in key countries across the Western

