You are here
Beware the pitfalls of digital marketing
Online it's like for like, follow me follow you . . . but what does this have to do with influencing genuine consumers?
THE quantity versus quality equation is an age-old conundrum. As out-at-elbow students devouring cheap stomach-roiling buffets that had us floating to the ceiling each night bloated with gas, the logic against small savoury meals served on clean china was simple. Quality is expensive. Like the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg