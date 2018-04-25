You are here
Beware the politics of deficits and trade
In a midterm election year and with a judicial investigation pending, the Trump administration's fiscal stance has to veer from exacerbating the trade deficit.
GROWING US fiscal deficits could not only accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes, but also generate turmoil where they intersect with the politics of trade. Even as we shift away from the age of easy money, central bank decision-making will rightly continue to hold the market's attention.
