You are here
Beyond Brexit, beyond London
Theresa May's government will have a tough job trying to close the gap in incomes and prosperity between the capital and less well-off parts of the country.
SINCE Theresa May became Britain's prime minister, she has spoken about the changes that are needed not only to adapt to Brexit, but to deal with the problems to which the referendum outcome drew attention, including the gap in incomes and prosperity between London and less well-off parts of the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg