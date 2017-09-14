Brexit - the design of the camel

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE United Kingdom declared its intention to leave the European Union (EU) at the end of March 2017, leaving two years for negotiations to be completed. Very little of substance has been achieved so far, probably because Europe takes its holidays in July and August.
Ever visited Paris in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal