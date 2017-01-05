You are here
Can the American Pacific Century survive Trump?
A new Pacific Cold War is brewing under the aegis of President-elect Donald Trump who touts a hawkish agenda in a fragile region.
PRESIDENT Barack Obama's goal to ensure that the present era becomes America's Pacific Century is running into unexpected challenges. President-elect Donald Trump appears to be replacing the Obama vision with a new Pacific Cold War. Yet, Mr Trump also appears to be committed to creating an
