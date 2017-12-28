Cashless is king, but will Singapore bow to it?

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
CATALYSED by advances in fintech, the oft-repeated adage 'cash is king' may no longer hold true in a couple of years. With a cashless movement taking root in many economies around the world, cash is rapidly being displaced in many of the world's largest economies.
There have always been
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo