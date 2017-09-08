China's digital healthcare revolution gaining ground

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE healthcare sector in China today is being reshaped by the rapid expansion of China's middle class and the growing purchasing power of its digital native generation. Additionally, a government reform policy, technology trends and rapid consumer adoption are driving the revolution of China's
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal