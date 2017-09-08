You are here

Home > Opinion

China's digital healthcare revolution gaining ground

Mobile penetration, smartphone ubiquity and the Internet are leading the way.
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170908_HOSP_3076045.jpg
The digital health phenomenon is not confined to China. It is happening in many emerging markets which are also experiencing pressing domestic healthcare needs. Innovative solutions for homes, hospitals and doctor's clinics may well leapfrog over so-called more advanced economies and revolutionise healthcare.
FILE PHOTO

THE healthcare sector in China today is being reshaped by the rapid expansion of China's middle class and the growing purchasing power of its digital native generation. Additionally, a government reform policy, technology trends and rapid consumer adoption are driving the revolution of China's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Loyz Energy, AVIC International Maritime, Sakae Holdings, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening