China's 'new model' asks too much of the US
Beijing's roadmap for Sino-US ties demands that the US cede geostrategic space so it can flex its muscle - without offering anything in return. Trump is unlikely to say yes.
IT has been suggested that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may have handed a "diplomatic victory" to China. He "appears" to have endorsed China's proposal of the so-called "new model of major-country relations", a strategy to prevent the US from intervening in what China considers is
