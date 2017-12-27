Cryptocurrencies need carefully targeted regulation

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
INVESTORS will remember 2017 as having been yet another banner year for Bitcoin, the price of which has soared more than 1,800 per cent between January and Dec 26. But despite its spectacular performance, the cryptocurrency has come under scathing criticism, including from some highly
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo