You are here
Customer service evolves through the generations
Providing options for clients, while working on changing their behaviour to adopt new processes, will ensure a smoother and seamless experience for companies.
"I'm sorry you experienced this problem. Your feedback is greatly valued, and our customer service team will reach out to you in the next three working days."
This line will sound familiar to anyone who has had to deal with customer service, no matter what the industry, product or service
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg