You are here

Home > Opinion

Customer service evolves through the generations

Providing options for clients, while working on changing their behaviour to adopt new processes, will ensure a smoother and seamless experience for companies.
Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171201_NLSERVICE_3201807.jpg
The adoption of technology - self-checkout counters, for example - is stratified and companies should be aware of the preferences of their target market.
FILE PHOTO

"I'm sorry you experienced this problem. Your feedback is greatly valued, and our customer service team will reach out to you in the next three working days."

This line will sound familiar to anyone who has had to deal with customer service, no matter what the industry, product or service

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171201_ANGSGX_3202241.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims to strike a balance in review of dual-class shares

Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

Dec 1, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit card curbs rein in borrowing binge

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening