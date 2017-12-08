Datapulse Technology's disclosures about its operations throw up more questions than answers

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
ON Sep 28, Datapulse Technology convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders' approval to dispose of its property in Tai Seng Drive for S$53.5 million. The EGM circular disclosed that the property is currently used for the Group's manufacturing activities and that it was
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo