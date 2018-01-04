Devastating weather can be expected in the years to come

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Stanford, California
FOR the United States, 2017 was a year of devastating weather, including historic hurricanes and wildfires. Did climate change play a role? Increasingly, scientists are able to answer that question - and increasingly, the answer is "yes".
My lab recently
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo