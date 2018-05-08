You are here
Ensuring fair hiring and firing practices
Once the Employment Act salary cap is removed next April, will employers be held ransom to unmeritorious dismissal claims by poorly performing senior executives?
ABOUT 10 years ago, a distressed Norwegian client consulted me. His company's Singapore office had a toxic employee who not only performed poorly and shirked responsibility, but was also habitually insubordinate to management and offensive to his peers. All attempts to get the employee to
