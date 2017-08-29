EU decisions in coming months key to shaping its character

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
EMMANUEL Macron hosted his German, Spanish and Italian counterparts in Paris on Monday, after a morale-boosting few weeks for the European Union (EU). Both the political and economic news for the continent has improved significantly, driving up the euro in recent days to eight-year highs against
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal