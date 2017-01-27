You are here

Home > Opinion

Eurasia's economic architecture emerging

Academic Kent Calder sees a new industrial revolution coming to the lesser-known continent
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170127_KENT_CALDER_2712354.jpg
Prof Calder has set out a vision in which China and Germany come together across the vast central Asian steppes and the Ural Mountains to form a major new industrial production complex.
PHOTO: SAIS

Tokyo

AFRICA was once known as the Dark Continent when much of it was unknown and few people wanted to go there. The same could be said now of the Eurasian continent where the Central Asian republics divide Asia from Europe. But change is coming, some say, and with it could come a new

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening