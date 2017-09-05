EU's hard line portends hard Brexit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
MARKETS are beginning to fear that the UK could crash out of Brexit negotiations if the European Union (EU) continues to be intransigent. The worry of a "hard Brexit" is reflected in an 11 per cent appreciation of the euro against the pound since June and a massive 31 per cent appreciation since
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal