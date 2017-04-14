You are here

Home > Opinion

Everyone - ordinary citizens, schools, businesses - needs to help curb rise of fake news

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50
by

THE 2016 US elections brought to light how "fake news" can possibly impact human behaviour - in this case, how Americans cast their votes for their president. The manufacture and spread of fake news, made easy by social media platforms, have even impelled Facebook's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening