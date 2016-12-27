You are here
Future furniture: Innovating tradition
The digital trend signals the start of a new dawn in the industry.
THE tech revolution is fast conquering one of the last bastions of brick and mortar shopping, or traditional manufacturing - the furniture and furnishing business, a sector usually associated with big stores, or traditional tools and craftsmanship.
How is the digital trend shaking up the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg