You are here

Home > Opinion

German politics at a major crossroads

With Chancellor Merkel badly weakened after the collapse of coalition talks, the country could be heading for fresh elections.
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171122_AHMERKEL_3187266.jpg
Mrs Merkel has been for perhaps a decade the most important political leader in continental Europe, having been head of the CDU since 2000. But there are now significant doubts whether she will serve a full fourth term to 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS

ANGELA Merkel said on Monday that she prefers fresh elections in 2018 than the option of running a minority government. This follows the dramatic collapse of coalition talks which poses the most serious threat to her continued power since she became German chancellor in 2005.

Coalition

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening