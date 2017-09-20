You are here
EDITORIAL
Global markets in for some shocks as a result of monetary tapering
THE "Great Taper" is about to begin, it seems, as key central bank policymakers meet this week to decide on how far and how fast they should slim their bloated balance sheets by reducing their rate of financial asset purchases, or in some cases, paring back their existing holdings.The received
