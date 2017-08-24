Government must provide leadership, avoid blind spots to protect harmony

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE eruption of racial tension in the United States over the last couple of weeks is a stark reminder that social harmony is fragile, and requires constant vigilance.Singapore, a nation for which multiculturalism is both legacy and necessity, should pay attention. Growing debate in recent years
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal