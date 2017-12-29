GST and the digital economy - some possible effects

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
DURING his Budget speech in February, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said the government has been studying ways to apply the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the digital economy. The issue came under the spotlight again recently after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about the need to raise
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo