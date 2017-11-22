You are here
How Trump sold out world trade to China
China's Xi Jinping, in contrast, presents himself as a capable world leader who masters the world's complex challenges that fail to interest the US president.
US President Donald Trump returned from his 12-day trip to Asia, proclaiming it historic. Indeed, it was historic, but not for the reasons he listed. Instead, 52 years after US Marines landed on the beach of Da Nang, which launched the country's fateful intervention in Vietnam, the president
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg