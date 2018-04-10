You are here
India makes headway in fending off predatory biopiracy firms
The Traditional Knowledge of ancient healing systems is still vulnerable to biopiracy as foreign companies and researchers try to patent Asian herbs and cures illegally.
THE Traditional Knowledge of ancient civilisations, known in intellectual property parlance by its abbreviated form of TK, has come under renewed threat in the United States. An Indian company, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, is taking legal action against several US firms that have allegedly
