You are here

Home > Opinion

Infrastructure finance and the new economy: A case for tokenising

Blockchain tokens can help the private sector access infrastructure projects which historically have been almost 90% funded only by governments.
Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180410_DSTOKEN_3387150.jpg
The divisibility, blockchain technology, tradability and financial inclusion aspects will make digital tokens vast, global, inclusive and liquid, as opposed to unit trusts, or other such commingled funds, which are clunky, heavily intermediated and expensive.
PHOTO: AFP

A LARGE funding gap exists in the infrastructure space. Available funding covers only 10 per cent of sanctioned projects (about US$730 billion per annum), while 90 per cent of financing for Asian infrastructure projects comes from the public sector. To that end, private sector participation has

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening