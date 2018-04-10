You are here
Infrastructure finance and the new economy: A case for tokenising
Blockchain tokens can help the private sector access infrastructure projects which historically have been almost 90% funded only by governments.
A LARGE funding gap exists in the infrastructure space. Available funding covers only 10 per cent of sanctioned projects (about US$730 billion per annum), while 90 per cent of financing for Asian infrastructure projects comes from the public sector. To that end, private sector participation has
