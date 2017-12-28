Instant gratification: No better time than now for retailers to leverage on web analytics

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
THIS year, Alibaba's Singles' Day sales extravaganza hit 168.3 billion yuan (S$34.6 billion), surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined, taking the throne as the world's largest shopping event. Closer to home, the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) also did well, recording a 2-4 per cent
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo