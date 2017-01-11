You are here
Is Singapore losing its investment shine?
Recent revisions to a double tax avoidance agreement between India and Singapore have left investors in the Republic disappointed.
ON Dec 30, 2016, just when the world was getting into a celebratory mood to usher in the New Year, India and Singapore announced the signing of a new Protocol amending the existing Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between the two countries.
In the recent past, India has been actively
